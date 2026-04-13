<p>In the United States, people are thronging the streets to support the ‘No King’ movement, aimed at sending a strong message to President Donald Trump regarding his high-handed behaviour and tendency to take citizens for granted. Indians, however, remain slow learners; we are yet to break free from the shackles of monarchy, and this is evident in the fact that many democratically elected members still belong to erstwhile royal families. Though we gave up monarchy eight decades ago, its modern form continues to be practised by politicians who persist in making claims of ‘entitlements’.</p>.<p>A few weeks ago, it was a pleasant surprise to read that Karnataka’s Director General of Police announced the discontinuation of the British system of appointing orderlies for senior police officers. He rightly described it as a colonial legacy and a continuation of entitlement culture that demeaned trained lower-rank police officials.</p>.<p>Following this came a hotly debated topic in the Assembly: the Chief Minister of Karnataka’s frequent use of helicopters to reach even short destinations that could be accessed more quickly by road, given the infrastructural accessibility to helipads. The chief minister vehemently defended his actions, invoking the precedent of a past chief minister who had spent even more.</p>.MLAs’ mandate: A ticket to entitlement.<p>Politicians often claim they entered public service to serve the people. In reality, it is the average citizen’s taxes that sustain their livelihoods. An MLA draws a basic salary of Rs 80,000, and upon retirement, is entitled to a pension of Rs 75,000. For attending Assembly proceedings and committee meetings, they receive daily allowances.</p>.<p>More recently, the conduct of elected representatives in the Karnataka Assembly was nothing short of shameful. Instead of debating matters of public interest, they lamented not receiving enough tickets to watch IPL matches. Cutting across party lines, many demanded free tickets and VIP recognition in a sports-entertainment arena — much like Roman senators luxuriating in the Colosseum while gladiators fought to their amusement.</p>.<p>Their privileges extend far beyond salaries. Phone bills are paid by the public, travel is free or reimbursed, and they are allotted government vehicles with police protection. They enjoy rent-free accommodations, hostel rooms with free gas, or housing allowances if they choose private residences. Secretarial assistance, free stationery, VIP airport lounges, and medical treatment for themselves and their families are guaranteed. In serious cases, some have even been sent abroad for treatment — at public expense.</p>.<p>Many elected representatives have gone abroad on study trips to developed countries, but the output from these trips has been minimal, while civil conditions — especially in Bengaluru — have continued to worsen.</p>.<p>Public austerity is something today’s politicians must learn from leaders of the past. The case of K Kamaraj, the former chief minister of erstwhile Madras State (now Tamil Nadu), who came down heavily on an official for extending a water line to his mother’s house, is exemplary. The simple lives of Karnataka’s former chief minister S Nijalingappa and politician T R Shamanna, popularly called ‘Karnataka’s Gandhi’, are worthy of emulation.</p>.<p>The simplicity of politicians instils confidence in ordinary citizens that India remains a democracy despite its shortcomings. Public trust in politics, politicians, and institutions deteriorates when leaders indulge in pomp and VIP status, but it strengthens when they live like common citizens. Such humility gives people a sense of belonging and reassurance that the common man is still cared for.</p>.<p>Leading a normal life would enhance politicians’ moral credibility as public servants, and demonstrate respect for taxpayers whose hard-earned money is otherwise squandered on someone else’s luxury. Fleets of luxury cars, sprawling bungalows with costly maintenance, and unnecessary protocol expenses are hallmarks of monarchy and dictatorship — features that democracy can do without.</p>.<p>Savings from curbing VIP culture could contribute significantly to nation-building, particularly in improving the lives of the poor and addressing neglected causes such as education, healthcare, and social welfare, from which VIP funds are currently diverted.</p>.<p>Alongside dynastic politics, VIP culture is crippling India, and it is time for the VIP raj to end. Indian citizens deserve freedom from this culture of entitlement. Politicians must accept that they are not rulers but, by choice, public servants. If they want entertainment and privileges, they should bear the expenses rather than burdening the public. It is time for the State to play a proactive role in dismantling VIP culture. Doing so would lead to better governance, greater honesty, reduced corruption, an upsurge in patriotism and nationalistic feeling, and a renewed sense of inspiration among citizens who could once again look up to politicians as role models.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a Professor and Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>