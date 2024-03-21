The business of IPL is in playing the long game

One of the first things that come to mind when we talk about the Indian Premier League (IPL) is numbers — and it’s mind-boggling. Not for nothing, the IPL is among the top two sporting properties in the world. For its sheer appeal, the domestic Twenty20 league of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is a product tailor-made for various types of screens, and is a major family entertainer.

Another edition of the IPL is upon us. The BCCI, as always, expects the tournament to be a success both in terms of organising it and revenue. By creating a window in the calendar, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also ensured that the IPL gets the best players from across the world. Other T20 leagues are yet to get this luxury. This is evident of the BCCI’s might, which has been firmly established in the corridors of world cricket.