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The charm of Nowruz in Iran

The charm of Nowruz in Iran

Persepolis has declined, but enough remains to evoke its ancient splendour.
Suryakumari Dennison
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:24 IST
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:24 IST
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