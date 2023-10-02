The Chinese cult of defence

China’s strategic culture exhibits an ‘aggressive’ and ‘expansionist’ preference. The cult of defence is a ‘cultural tendency’ in China to perceive just war and active defence in ways that predispose China to actually use force when it is rationalised as defensive and just. Hence, when it comes to its core interests, China will readily use force and justify it on the basis of the just-war concept. China considers national unification as a ‘sacred trust’ and an important ‘strategic objective’. To quote Deng Xiaoping, “Active defence is not defence per se, but includes defensive offensives.” If this is not juggling with words then what could be?