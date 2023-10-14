The city and the slum

Turner, himself, was influenced by the ideas of Patrick Geddes (much of whose ideas of understanding cities in terms of their people, history, and context were developed in Chennai, Mysore, and Mumbai) and Lewis Mumford. Turner and his colleagues built the case for incremental development based on the fact that, given adequate access to land, basic resources, and the freedom to control key local development decisions, people and their local organisations can and often do build and maintain attractive places, regardless of how limited their resources are. Communities needed to be actively engaged from beginning to end if urban areas were to be socially inclusive. He advocated “bottom-up” and participatory housing for people. His work to understand local processes has influenced a number of projects by the World Bank and UN, but he has also been criticised for being too romantic.