The city's missing public voice

<p>The Karnataka government has announced its intention to prepare an economic master plan for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region (BMR), spanning 8,000 sq km across three districts. Earlier this year, the government made a similar announcement on master plans for the newly carved Greater Bengaluru Local Planning Area (686.82 sq km) and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Area (540.66 sq km). The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area sits in the middle of the BDA area — think of it as the central portion of a doughnut. </p>.<p>A significant departure marks all three plans. Historically, the BMR has been planned through the structure plan under the BMRDA Act, 1985. The master plan, covering 1,227.48 sq km, is now split between the GBA and the BDA. The structure plan and the master plan are nested instruments, with the former providing the framework for the latter. The current structure plan is due for revision, but with the announcement of an economic master plan, its status is unclear, adding to the complexity of the split planning between the GBA and the BDA.</p>.<p>Notwithstanding this coordination, the planning soup is only getting messier, with the recently (re)sanctioned Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) in Bidadi, another call for a GIS-based master plan for the GBA and the announcement to launch the mobility plan. The lack of clarity among the numerous calls is confounding, while infrastructure and other developments are premised, often selectively, on the Revised Master Plan (RMP)-2015. For instance, the East Corporation is implementing a 24-metre-wide road as proposed in the RMP-2015. Should the validity of this road not be re-established 20 years after it was first proposed?</p>.GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao asks officials to adhere to timelines for major infrastructure projects.<p>The Request for Proposals (RfP) calls for a plan that ‘develops a liveable; economically and socially inclusive; environmentally sustainable and economically robust and innovative city’ involving all stakeholders, especially the poor and the vulnerable. </p>.<p>In line with its own intention, the government should ensure a third departure: initiate and sustain a public-facing process. Three overarching evidences merit this. First, plans have and continue to be contentious on the ground that an authority-driven top-down process is against the spirit and objectives of the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, which mandates democratic bottom-up processes supplementing top-down mandates. Second, in the absence of a revised master plan, the past decade has seen a lot of water under the bridge. Several programmes and projects, not necessarily emanating from a comprehensive understanding of the city, are initiated, ongoing or stalled. These piecemeal interventions often emanate from a political economy or citizen demands. It is important to incorporate the immediate and wider impacts of these projects. This is where citizens’ experiences become invaluable. Finally, for any plan to be successful, citizen ownership is crucial. A public process will ensure this ownership while addressing information asymmetries among stakeholders.</p>.<p>In ensuring a public process, the GBA should leverage the principle of subsidiarity as a practical tool. Again, the RfP requires the master plan to indicate ‘Ecologically Sensitive Zones — No development Zones, including Nalas and water bodies, urban heat islands, urban flooding and pollution’ (integrating climate concerns as laid out in the climate action plan). These data sources and attendant experiences are best captured at the hyper-local level through meaningful citizen engagement.</p>.<p>The consultant should clearly set out the intention and methods for a public‑facing process that unfolds through the plan‑making period, rather than merely inviting “public suggestions and objections” on a provisionally approved master plan under the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961. By then, it is too late for the public to participate. The act of nurturing participation is starkly different from eliciting suggestions and objections. It calls for active engagement — premised on ownership of the ward, the neighbourhood and the city — where the citizen agency contributes to the challenges faced as well as the desires and aspirations for a better quality of life.</p>.<p>This will require the GBA to take the planning process to its citizens. A wide dissemination on citizen engagement — outlining stages of participation and consultation — will help set expectations. For instance, starting with the baseline mapping, the GBA can, through councillors, take the process to wards or a cluster of wards. It must necessarily be a patient process, demanding patient capital and human resources.</p>.<p>Centre-staging the public in the planning process, be it the economic master plan for the region or the BDA master plan, is an emerging imperative. Bengaluru deserves a comprehensive approach to development, one that moves beyond knee-jerk reactions manifesting in isolated projects. </p>.<p><em>(The writer is an urban and regional planner, a partner at Integrated Design)</em> </p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>