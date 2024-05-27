The coffee cult(ure)

Coffee happens to be the most consumed and sought-after beverage in the South, where it is fondly called ‘Kaapi’. Bengaluru has taken coffee’s popularity to phenomenal heights and revolutionised coffee-drinking through its darshinis, a concept unique to the city. A ‘darshini’ is a cafeteria where you can catch a darshan (glimpse) of the ongoing business, from preparation to supply, all happening on one side, while you stand and savour the fare on the other side, and the two sides are separated by a counter.
The cashier sits on the consumers’ side, selling coupons. And in most of the darshinis, the beverage counter is located on the outer edge, mostly facing the road or footpath, ostensibly enabling the drinkers to spill out and throng the public space in gay abandon, irrespective of peak hours. Speaking of business hours, darshinis have no parallel.
They open early every morning, catering to morning walkers, early office-goers, auto drivers, and the like, as well as those early risers who aren’t willing to disturb their spouses for an early morning shot of coffee.
Most of the darshinis continue business without an afternoon break, catering to people who want brunch or lunch. And though they are scheduled to shut down late in the evening, they just continue serving hot coffee to thirsty customers until late in the night, until decoctions and milk are in stock. Coffee addicts hang on to darshinis for their favourite beverage, be it a chilly morning, a hot afternoon, or a rainy evening. Darshinis’ other contribution towards enriching coffee culture is encouraging the evolution of a variety of orders, which reflect the flexibility in service and the bonhomie between the consumer and the coffeeman. ‘By-two’ (short for one-by-two); ‘By-three’: (short, normally, for two-by-three; but for a regular visitor, and if the quantity is more and costlier, it could become even one-by-three!); ‘Black’ means decoction taken straight! ‘Less’ and ‘Plus’: ‘Less’ means sugarless, and ‘Plus’ means with sugar. ‘Mix’: Here decoction is mixed with a little each of sugarless and sugared milk; ‘Strong’ means more decoction and less milk, and ‘Light’ means vice versa; ‘Regular’: means the usual mixture. Here, you simply trust the coffeeman’s expertise for the strength and sweetness of the brew!
And last but not least, ‘half-half’: Believe it or not, this is where your one coupon gets you half coffee and half tea, delivered separately in strict confidence, and depends completely on one’s personal equation with the coffeeman!
And more phrases may come up by and by!