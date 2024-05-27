The coffee cult(ure)

Coffee happens to be the most consumed and sought-after beverage in the South, where it is fondly called ‘Kaapi’. Bengaluru has taken coffee’s popularity to phenomenal heights and revolutionised coffee-drinking through its darshinis, a concept unique to the city. A ‘darshini’ is a cafeteria where you can catch a darshan (glimpse) of the ongoing business, from preparation to supply, all happening on one side, while you stand and savour the fare on the other side, and the two sides are separated by a counter.

The cashier sits on the consumers’ side, selling coupons. And in most of the darshinis, the beverage counter is located on the outer edge, mostly facing the road or footpath, ostensibly enabling the drinkers to spill out and throng the public space in gay abandon, irrespective of peak hours. Speaking of business hours, darshinis have no parallel.

They open early every morning, catering to morning walkers, early office-goers, auto drivers, and the like, as well as those early risers who aren’t willing to disturb their spouses for an early morning shot of coffee.