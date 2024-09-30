The colonial response to language diversity 

The success of his work was such that there was hardly anyone in England with any claim to education, class and social distinction who had not read the copious tomes produced by Gibbon.

It was as if to read Gibbon was to be civilised. It would be surprising, therefore, if Sir William Jones (1746–1794) — referred to as ‘Sir’ in order to distinguish him from his famous mathematician father who was also named William Jones (1675–1749) — would not have read it.

Sir William founded the Asiatic Society in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1784 and presented his most important observation to the world in 1786. It was well received in Europe in the heyday of Gibbon’s history.

The term ‘civilisation’ was implicit, though not foregrounded, in Jones’ formulation related to historical linguistics. His hypothesis was about ancient relationships between various European and Asian languages, or the ‘Indo-European’ languages.