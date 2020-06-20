The colours of colourism

Way back in 1993 when the English cricket team toured India, something strange took place in the fifth one-day international played in Jamshedpur. England had, at the time, Devon Malcolm, one of the quickest though erratic bowlers in world cricket. He was Jamaica-born and black. (By the late 1980s, English cricket had begun mirroring the diversity of the country.) In the match, Malcolm fielded on the boundary and received coloured jibes and a missile from the crowd.

During the innings break, the English commentator Charles Colville showed viewers the object and the camera then swung to the stands. Jamshedpur’s spectators looked not so different from the man they tormented for his country and skin: A sea of black and brown against a sole black man in cricketing whites across the fence. My teenaged cricket crazy self was taken aback then, as it does now. How do people of almost similar skin tones discriminate against each other due to their colour? One could picture white vs black/brown/yellow/mixed/mestizo. But black vs black, or brown vs black, or brown vs brown?

In recent weeks, some cricketers have spoken about the colourism they faced. Former India players Abhinav Mukund and Dodda Ganesh recalled people’s fixation with their complexions. Darren Sammy, a two-time ICC T20 World Cup winning West Indies captain, discovered the meaning of kalu – the nickname he got from some of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates like Ishant Sharma – only now. Sharma said later it was all in jest; Sammy accepted the apology. Last year, the Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed got fined for uttering, “Abey kale…” to South African player Andile Phehlukwayo. Sharma or Ahmed are not fair skinned. But it looks like it matters in relation to those darker than them. Famous Pakistani television presenter Moin Akhtar once did a skit on his show Loose Talk which poked fun at the visiting Bangladesh cricket team. Akhtar wore the Bangladesh cricket jersey, mimicked their accent – and blackened his face.

Dark skinned actors making fun of others like them was a popular shtick in mainstream Tamil cinema once. In popular South Indian cinema, male leads often get paired with lighter skinned female leads, from other parts of the country. In boxing, Muhammad Ali called his fiercest rival and equal, Joe Frazier a “gorilla”, an “Uncle Tom”, a man who “worked for the enemy.” Frazier’s retorts weren’t as ugly as Ali’s. What’s one to make of all their exchanges? Just entertainment? No, they weren’t.

Are these dregs from colonialism? Yes, but they have continued apace on their own accord as well. Although they deepened white cultural superiority and demonised non-whites, blaming British rule in India or white supremacism in America alone, will be wrong. Why so? For they don’t explain skin-tone bias within and among non-whites in the West or castes here. The instances of colourism in our part of the world swing on axes of caste and region. But again, to cite casteism alone, won’t be fully right, since not all upper castes are light skinned, nor all lower castes dark. Ergo: Colourism doesn’t lend itself to easy evaluation. Still binaries surrounding it exist as they provide a fuss-free handle on social reality. They are misleading. A complex experience and world behove a multi-layered mode of viewing.

In Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and B R Chopra’s Mahabharata, the light skin of the cast sticks out. Strong influences of North Indian culture animate both. Nearly no main character is other than light brown. The kshatriyas and brahmins all seem brown or wheat coloured. As we know, these regions have upper castes who can be dark skinned, and lower castes, who may be light. Indeed, from a casting viewpoint, how are we to see the politics of skin colour in these TV version epics?

Yet, the question of colourism in team sport boggles the mind. Big-team sports may have disagreeing members, but if they are any good, they will rest on the foundation of respect, leadership, teamwork. To do well, there cannot be any room for individual imponderables like skin colour. It’s impossible to click as a unit without a certain level of individual bonding. Which is why, individual sportsmen facing colourism with their rivals can be fathomed, but colourism within one’s own cricket team, just cannot.