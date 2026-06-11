Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The concept of ‘God consciousness’

The concept of ‘God consciousness’

The remembrance of God helps people remain mindful of their duties and responsibilities. A society guided by God consciousness is more likely to be ethical, compassionate, and just.
Nazeer Ahmed Kazi
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 22:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us