The concept of ‘God consciousness’

<p>God consciousness is a fundamental principle found in virtually every religion and spiritual tradition. Although different faiths may use different terms to describe it, the underlying concept remains the same: an awareness that God is ever-present, all-knowing, and constantly observing human actions and intentions. This consciousness encourages individuals to act with honesty, integrity, compassion, and responsibility, even when no one else is watching. It serves as a moral compass that guides people toward righteous conduct and reminds them of their accountability before God.</p>.<p>There is a famous story of the Indian saint Bhakta Kanakadasa. Once, his Guru gave a banana to each disciple and instructed them to eat it in a place where no one could see them. All the disciples, except Kanakadasa, found a secluded place, ate the banana, and returned. Kanakadasa came back with the banana still in his hand. When his guru asked why he had not eaten it, he replied, “I could not find a single place where God would not see me.” His answer reflected a deep awareness of the divine presence everywhere.</p>.Seeking god: A journey beyond beliefs .<p class="bodytext">Another inspiring example comes from the life of Hazrat Umar, the third Caliph. He devoted his days to the welfare of the people and often spent his nights moving among them in disguise to understand their condition. One night, he overheard a conversation between a mother and her daughter, who sold milk. The mother asked her daughter to mix water <br />into the milk. The daughter refused, reminding her <br />mother that the Caliph had prohibited such adulteration. The mother replied, “The Caliph is not watching us.” The daughter answered, “Even if the Caliph is not watching us, Allah is watching us all the time. I cannot commit such a dishonest act.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">These stories beautifully illustrate the meaning of God consciousness. It inspires individuals to do what is right not because they fear human punishment, but because they recognise that God is aware of every action, thought, and intention. Such awareness develops honesty, self-discipline, justice, and trustworthiness.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Religious scriptures repeatedly emphasise God consciousness and the reality of the hereafter. Human beings often become absorbed in worldly affairs and forget their ultimate accountability. The remembrance of God helps people remain mindful of their duties and responsibilities. A society guided by God consciousness is more likely to be ethical, compassionate, and just.</p>