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The convenient politics of ‘later additions’ in the Ramayana

The convenient politics of ‘later additions’ in the Ramayana

A mature engagement with the Ramayana means reading the inconvenient passages with the same seriousness we give to the beloved ones.
Devdutt Pattanaik
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 13:07 IST
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