The convenient politics of ‘later additions’ in the Ramayana

<p>When Sita is banished to the forest while pregnant, on the basis of nothing more than public gossip, modern readers recoil. Many quickly reach for a comforting explanation: this episode, they say, is a ‘later addition’, an interpolation, not really part of the original <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramayana">Ramayana</a>. </p><p>The same instinct surfaces around her agni pariksha (trial by fire), and around the killing of Shambuka, the Shudra ascetic slain by Rama for practising penance reserved for higher castes. Inconvenient, therefore late. Late, therefore dismissible.</p><p>On the surface, this looks like textual scholarship. Look closer, and a pattern emerges. The portions of the epic we choose to reject as ‘later additions’ are very often the portions we find morally inconvenient, while equally late portions that please us are quietly retained. </p><p>The criterion is rarely linguistic; it is psychological. We are not weighing manuscripts; we are protecting our preferred image of Rama, of dharma, and of ourselves as inheritors of a tradition we wish to see as untainted.</p> .<p>Scholarly analysis of Valmiki's Ramayana has long argued that the epic was originally composed of five books, with the Bala Kanda (Book 1) and the Uttara Kanda (Book 7) added over centuries. Linguistic and rhetorical evidence, internal contradictions, theological shifts, and changes in metre and vocabulary support this view. </p><p>Even portions of the Yuddha Kanda show signs of expansion, with battle sequences clearly extended over time and theological glosses inserted around the figure of Rama. Yet the way readers, devotees, and commentators handle these ‘later’ sections varies dramatically depending on what they contain.</p> .<p>Consider what the Uttara Kanda includes. It tells us how Hanuman acquired his powers and was struck by Indra's vajra during his childhood. It narrates the ancestry of Ravana, his severe austerities and the boons that made him near-invincible. It gives us the touching scene of Lava and Kusha singing the Ramayana at Rama's ashwamedha. It also contains the banishment of a pregnant Sita, the killing of Shambuka, Sita's final disappearance into the earth, and Rama's departure into the Sarayu. The same book that gives us beloved backstories and emotional climaxes also gives us the most morally disturbing episodes in the entire epic.</p> .<p>Notice the asymmetry. Devotees readily accept Hanuman's mythic childhood as authentic Ramayana even though it appears in the Uttara Kanda. Ravana's rich biography is similarly absorbed without protest, since it deepens the drama of his fall. </p><p>The story of Lava and Kusha is taught to children as if it were the heart of the epic. But Sita's banishment and Shambuka's death are frequently waved away as ‘interpolations’, ‘Brahminical additions’, or ‘not really part of the original Valmiki’. The Bala Kanda receives the same selective treatment: Vishvamitra's adventures, Ahalya's curse and liberation, and the entire account of Rama's divine birth as an avatar of Vishnu are cherished, even though this whole book is considered a late addition by the same scholarship that questions the Uttara Kanda. Strip away the Bala Kanda and you strip away Rama's divinity itself.</p> .<p>Even within the Yuddha Kanda the pattern repeats. The agni pariksha is often dismissed as a later patriarchal insertion, while the heroic deaths of Kumbhakarna and Indrajit, Hanuman lifting the Dronagiri mountain to rescue Lakshmana, Vibhishana's defection, and Rama's coronation in Ayodhya are accepted without textual anxiety. The same chapter, the same manuscript tradition, the same scholarly status — yet utterly different treatment depending on whether the episode flatters our sensibilities or unsettles them.</p> .<p>The honest position is harder. If we accept the Bala Kanda's account of Rama's divinity, we cannot reject the Uttara Kanda's account of Sita's banishment on grounds of lateness alone. If we keep Hanuman's boons and Ravana's backstory, we must also wrestle with Shambuka's death. Either we treat the textual layers as a scholarly question, applying the same rigour to all additions, or we treat them as a moral question and admit openly that we are choosing what to keep. What we cannot do, in good faith, is invoke scholarship only when the verdict suits us.</p><p>A mature engagement with the Ramayana means reading the inconvenient passages with the same seriousness we give to the beloved ones. The epic is not weakened by its difficulties; it is made human by them. To edit the past to suit the present is not devotion, and it is not scholarship. It is forgetting.</p><p><em>Devdutt Pattanaik is the author of more than 50 books on mythology. X: @devduttmyth.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.<br></em><br></p>