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The cost of a falling rupee beyond trade

The cost of a falling rupee beyond trade

With the cost of overseas education increasing, opportunities to study overseas may increasingly be tied more to financial means than academic merit.
Manu Sharma
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 21:42 IST
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