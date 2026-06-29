The cost of a falling rupee beyond trade

<p>Public discourse invariably centres on inflation or fuel prices, and the rising prices of imports when the rupee depreciates. But one of the most important outcomes of currency depreciation that is not often discussed is its effect on higher education. The falling rupee is an invisible factor making international education dearer and less accessible for the growing number of Indian families. </p>.<p>This issue is not negligible any more. According to the data presented by the Ministry of External Affairs in Parliament, about 13,35,878 Indian students were enrolled in higher education in 108 countries around the world in 2024. This was a spike from 9,07,404 in 2022 and 13,18,955 in 2023, emphasising the increasing significance of overseas education. </p>.<p>Exchange rate movements have financial implications for these families. Annual tuition fees and living costs of $50,000 for a master’s programme, which costs approximately Rs 40 lakh at the rate of Rs 80 per US dollar, rise to about Rs 45 lakh when the rupee drops to Rs 90 per dollar. While the quality of education remains unaltered, the family needs to bear an additional burden of Rs 5 lakh each year due to fluctuating exchange rates. </p>.<p>The burden of tuition fees is not the only worry. Accommodation, health insurance, transportation, visa charges and daily living expenses are all paid in foreign currency. The declining rupee wreaks havoc on years of savings for a child’s education and prompts painful financial decisions for households. </p>.<p>This challenge is especially important for educational opportunity. Students from wealthier families may be better equipped to deal with a change in the exchange rate. The middle-income groups, however, have much less room to manoeuvre. With the cost of overseas education increasing, opportunities to study overseas may increasingly be tied more to financial means than academic merit. </p>.<p>The implications are not only for individual families but also for the broader community as a whole. Increased costs may affect student choice of the course and place of study. As time goes by, academic priorities and career aspirations may slowly be replaced with financial considerations about affordability. The effect of currency fluctuation actually starts playing a role in the educational choices, which should be made based on talent, ambition and intellectual curiosity. </p>.<p>The issue also raises the larger question of the higher education system in India. While there have been significant gains in the last few years, many students are still seeking out opportunities for further study abroad, exposure to international culture, and boarded credentials. Families are willing to pay higher prices even in times of currency devaluation, indicating that there is still demand for such opportunities. </p>.<p>This reality cannot be merely a ‘private home affair’. Each student who goes to a foreign country for study is a drain on foreign exchange. The number of students studying abroad continues to grow, and the educational expenditure is a big part of India’s international payments. While the trade of goods, such as oil and electronics, is discussed, the internationalisation of the education sector should not be left out. </p>.<p>One possible response could be the rising number of foreign university campuses in India in recent years. Such institutions allow students to have internationally recognised degrees closer to their homes, thereby helping them to avail themselves of higher-quality education without the effect of volatility of exchange rates. At the same time, India should persist in investing in research universities, faculty development and academic infrastructure to provide opportunities that are world-class within the country. </p>.<p>None of this is an argument against overseas education. Studying abroad not only develops skills and perspectives in individuals but also benefits the overall economy. However, with currency weakening, access to these prospects becomes increasingly challenging for families with limited financial resources.</p>.<p>The rupee’s depreciation often makes headlines in financial news channels and market reports and is often pictured as a macroeconomic measure. But behind every move in the exchange rate exists a human story of dreams and sacrifices. What does this mean for the future of social mobility in India <br>if access to a top-notch education increasingly depends on the financial stability of a family rather than the aptitude of a student?</p>.<p><em>(Taru is an independent researcher, and Manu is an assistant professor of <br>economics at the Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur)</em></p>