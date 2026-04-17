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The costs of a quick fix

The costs of a quick fix

How will females be identified for vaccination? Will age be considered, or will only permanent residents be considered on certain coffee estates? Will sterilised females be radio-collared?
Gana Kedlaya
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:24 IST
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