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The costs of America’s whimsical war

The costs of America’s whimsical war

Unclear objectives, a resilient Iran, and the threat of regional escalation may prolong the conflict
Lt Gen Harinder Singh (retd)
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:46 IST
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:46 IST
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