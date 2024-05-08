The crisis in Congress’ Delhi unit is an opportunity

On April 28, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quit the party and told reporters that he would not be joining any other political party. Six days later, on May 4, Lovely joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was accompanied by a few other Congress leaders from the Delhi state unit. These developments were on expected lines.

Lovely’s return to the BJP is good riddance for the Congress as the grand old party is at a crucial point in the national capital. After losing power in Delhi in 2013, and at the Centre in 2014, the Congress has been in political wilderness. Now there are signs of a probable revival with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the backfoot and forced to consider an alliance with the Congress for contesting the seven seats in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate has certainly helped generate sympathy for the party. Still, it is to be seen as to what extent this will favour the party while the votes are counted. Currently, the BJP holds all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.