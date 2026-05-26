Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The crisis of values is a crisis of self     

The crisis of values is a crisis of self     

Hence, in order to live a peaceful, contented, happy and liberated life, proper knowledge of one’s real self, i.e., the soul, its functioning and its role in the world’s drama is a ‘must’.
Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 20:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasisvalues

Follow us on :

Follow Us