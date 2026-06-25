The crowded room of Article 21

<p>Rights, like coins, can be minted into worthlessness. Ronald Dworkin thought of them as trumps that the citizen holds against the State. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court-of-india">India’s Supreme Court </a>has preferred to treat them as gifts it may bestow, and the right to life has become its most generous purse. Its latest grant, in Maniyar Iliyaz v. P. Ayyappan, is a fundamental right to walk on a demarcated footpath. </p><p>The case came from a tragedy. A father lost his five-year-old son to a tanker on a road with no footpath. The Court read the right into Articles 19 and 21 and placed the pedestrian above the motorist. The sentiment is unimpeachable. The question it revives is not. What is a right worth once everyone has one?</p>.<p>Begin with how the room filled. In its early decades, the right to life was read narrowly. Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India (1978) changed everything. </p>.Right to speedy trial intrinsic to right to life: Supreme Court.<p>The Court held that any procedure touching life or liberty had to be fair, just, and reasonable, and that life meant more than mere existence. From that premise, the catalogue grew: livelihood (Olga Tellis v. Bombay Municipal Corporation, 1985), shelter (Chameli Singh v. State of U.P., 1996), health (Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity v. State of West Bengal, 1996), a clean environment (Subhash Kumar v. State of Bihar, 1991), education (Mohini Jain v. State of Karnataka, 1992), speedy trial (Hussainara Khatoon v. State of Bihar, 1979), privacy (K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India, 2017), and freedom from the adverse effects of climate change (M.K. Ranjitsinh v. Union of India, 2024).</p>.<p>Some entries are foundational. Others are ornamental. The emblem of the ornamental is the right to sleep, declared in In Re Ramlila Maidan Incident (2012) after the police charged a sleeping crowd near midnight. If sleep is a fundamental right, the sceptic asks, what is not?</p>.<p>A Constitution that elevates everything to the rank of fundamental right elevates nothing in particular. A right that overrides all else, the critics say, can keep that force only while such rights are rare. Multiply them, and each must yield to the next, until none truly trumps.</p>.'How about declaring Right to Vote a fundamental right?': Congress after Supreme Court's right to walk ruling.<p>The framers placed civil liberties in Part III and made them enforceable. They placed social goals in Part IV and made them, by Article 37, expressly non-justiciable. </p><p>The choice was deliberate. B R Ambedkar defended it in the Constituent Assembly, and Granville Austin called the two parts together the conscience of the Constitution. By reading health, shelter, livelihood, and now footpaths into Article 21, the Court has dissolved that line. Aspirations the framers withheld from the courtroom have been ushered back in.</p>.<p>A negative right asks the state to refrain, and a court can enforce restraint. A positive right asks the state to build, fund, and prioritise. Footpaths, hospitals, and houses come from finite budgets, and every rupee for one is a rupee denied another. </p><p>The jurist Lon Fuller called these polycentric problems ill-suited to adjudication, because a court hears two parties while a budget reconciles thousands of claimants. A bench can declare the entitlement. It cannot levy the tax or lay the brick.</p>.<p><strong>A crucial distinction</strong></p>.<p>The record bears this out. Much of the expansion travelled on public interest litigation, which loosened standing and turned the Court into a roving commission. </p><p>Anuj Bhuwania has shown how this hollowed out the safeguards that make adjudication trustworthy. Pratap Bhanu Mehta named the larger drift the rise of judicial sovereignty, power accumulating without the answerability of elected office.</p>.<p>The defence is real and must be met. Upendra Baxi celebrated this expansion as the democratisation of the Court, the moment it opened its doors to the prisoner and the pavement dweller. Before Olga Tellis, the slum dweller evicted at dawn had no constitutional language for his grievance. </p><p>Puttaswamy now guards privacy against a surveillance state. The right to education, first read in by the Court, was later written into the Constitution. A living document must grow, and a court that refused to read dignity into the word life would have failed the poor it was meant to protect.</p>.Right to walk on footpaths is 'primary': Supreme Court gives pedestrians priority over vehicles.<p>The rejoinder is to notice which cases aged well. The durable victories are the negative ones: protection against arbitrary deprivation and custodial abuse, privacy, and fair procedure. They held because the remedy matched the right. </p><p>The hollow declarations are the positive flourishes that promised what the Court could not deliver. The irony is sharpest in Olga Tellis itself. Having declared a right to livelihood, the Court permitted the very evictions before it.</p>.<p>Nearly half a century after Hussainara declared speedy trial a fundamental right, undertrials still constitute the majority of the prison population. The right to sleep survives on paper while the cities grow louder. Declaration has been generous. Enjoyment has been scarce.</p>.<p>This is the deeper truth the footpath ruling should prompt. The Constitution’s social promise was always meant to be redeemed primarily through politics and administration, through budgets voted and works built, and through the pressure of an organised citizenry. </p><p>When the Court takes that labour upon itself by declaration, one of two things follows. Either it cannot deliver, and the failure is laid at its door, draining the authority of the whole catalogue. Or it tries, and finds itself running municipal works from a courtroom, which it does badly and without a mandate.</p>.<p>The test of meaningfulness is not how many rights Article 21 contains. A Constitution is not improved by lengthening its list of promises. The test is how many a citizen can actually claim.</p>.<p>By that measure, the list is long and the dividend thin. The right to walk will matter only if it acquires what the right to sleep never did: a duty-bearer who can be made to pay, a budget line that can be traced, and a remedy that ends in laid concrete rather than a quotable sentence.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is Contributing Editor at Supreme Court Observer.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>