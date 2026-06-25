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The crowded room of Article 21

The crowded room of Article 21

Begin with how the room filled. In its early decades, the right to life was read narrowly. Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India (1978) changed everything.
V Venkatesan
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 22:46 IST
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