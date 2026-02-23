Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The currency of a good life

The currency of a good life

A generation of students repeatedly told that success equals employability, and employability equals income, may gradually lose sight of the value of relationships and ethical commitments.
Sreekanth Yagnamurthy
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 19:57 IST
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 19:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us