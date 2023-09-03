The cybernetic mind, and the ‘invasion of the body snatchers’

Any astrologer or palm-reader can predict your future, but their predictions are worthless unless they are borne out in the future. In contrast, an investment house peddling mutual funds is required by law, at least in some countries, to explicitly state that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.
Now that the social media companies have successfully mastered the art of following you in physical and virtual space and monetising your actions by predicting whether you are in the right mood to purchase something, it is only logical that the art be made into a science. Which is where other IT companies come into the picture.
Take, for example, the possible outcome of a research study reported out of Finland last year. Scientists reported that they were able to build a new computer using neural networks (the sine qua non of any AI) which was able to generate a reasonably accurate version of an object which had been purely imagined in a person’s head.
Incidentally, one of the significant neural networks for natural language processing, the ‘Self-organising Map’, was devised by Prof Tuevo Kohonen, also from Finland. It was created almost 40 years ago, well before AI became fashionable and Google’s language software catapulted to the top.
In this more recent Finnish study, even though the object in question was a face, it could be any random object -- a wall hanging, a new wardrobe item, perhaps even some hazy notion of what the next addition to your living room furniture should be. If you participated in a number of Zoom sessions during the Covid years, you may have suddenly realised that your possessions paled in comparison to that of your fellow workers’ accoutrements and that you needed to update your life. The computer should then be able to generate a suitable facsimile of what’s on your mind, scour through the web and locate the desirable items for your approval and possible purchase of these through an Amazon Fulfillment Centre closest to where you live.
On the other hand, instead of you dreaming up things in your head, you could opt for Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which can put thoughts into your head via a tiny chip embedded in your skull. An invasive procedure, no doubt, but who cares? Never took a course in Physics or Hindi or Swahili? No problem. Artificial intelligence to supplement your natural intelligence -- you can’t ask for more, can you? We are all polyglots, Ramanujans and Einsteins in the making.
Of course, the new Finnish computer could be heavily promoted as a tool for reversing memory loss, not to mention assisting law enforcement agencies in solving crimes or stopping terrorism. Suppose you were an eyewitness to a crime but could not verbalise an accurate description of the culprit, even though you had captured the crime scene in your mind’s eye -- wouldn’t such a computer help?
But make no mistake, the real money is in surveillance-enabled e-commerce. Think about it, matching a mental image to an existing product or, better yet, creating one to match the image. Profiling at its finest. No wonder that the worth of a surveillance company such as Palantir, which went public, was estimated to be around $20 billion.
Since a healthy mind and a healthy body go together, a slew of wearable digital devices is now on the market, solely designed to accommodate the health-conscious. All of your vital signs -- blood pressure, oxygen levels, pulse and heart rate, menstrual cycle, stress levels, etc -- can be monitored on a continuous basis using smart watches – the likes of Apple Watch, Fitbit (acquired by Google), etc -- which come in different shapes, sizes and colours, catering to your aesthetic sense. Art and science in one tidy little package. Of course, all the accumulated health data will be made available to the highest bidder, with or without your permission. Worried about data breaches? Well, don’t. It is not as if someone hacked into your bank account. Really.
In the 1956 science fiction classic, Invasion of the body snatchers, spores from outer space land on earth and start taking on the physical characteristics of humans, along with their personalities and memories. However, these clones are bereft of human emotions and feelings.
In this era of all things AI, it is perhaps not too farfetched to imagine a scenario in which anyone can have a customised robot look-alike delivered to their doorstep. Using recent technological advances in 3-D printing, artificial skin, face recognition and lip-reading algorithms, language and gesture understanding/generation systems, creating a very human-looking robot is quite straightforward. Unlike the alien spores, this robot can also mimic a wide range of human emotions, such as joy and anger. What is not so straightforward, however, is the impact such a creation will have on society and the individual.
Mens sana in corpore sano.