The cycle of un-education

The third thing to keep in mind is that the majority of students go to college to ‘get a degree’. One would expect this, considering that so many students attend institutions that are barely known outside their taluks. What these students are pursuing is a piece of paper that -- in their eyes, at least -- makes them eligible for some post-education goal that often has nothing to do with the learning itself. Some job, the marriage market, local esteem, keeping up with others, staying at home, etc., were and still are very important considerations.