Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The dark side of India’s digital gold rush

The dark side of India’s digital gold rush

Everyone from legacy banks and duopolistic airlines to venture-backed startups is gaming the digital interface to extract a psychological tax.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:21 IST
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Bloomberg</p></div>

Credit: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaOpinionE-Commerce

Follow us on :

Follow Us