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The dark side of India’s GLP‑1 boom

The dark side of India’s GLP‑1 boom

Obesity drugs misused as fashion accessories risk harming a generation
Dipyaman Ganguly
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:12 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:12 IST
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