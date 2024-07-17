The day of the deadly deluge

Never before (or since) had rainfall of such intensity been experienced in the district. The surging floodwaters are said to have radically altered the geography of Munnar and its environs, scarring the landscape grotesquely. With many tea factories incapacitated and most arterial roads and bridges washed away, tea production ground to a halt, and as a result, the Scottish tea company faced a grave economic crisis. This was compounded in no small measure by the substantial costs of reconstruction of the extensively damaged infrastructure and rehabilitation of the workforce; hundreds of them had been rendered homeless, entire housing colonies having been inundated and washed away.