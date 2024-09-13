The Deeper Meaning of Taylor Swift's Democratic Mic Drop

In 2016, when some of her fellow pop stars were all in for Hillary Clinton, Ms Swift stayed on the fence. Something changed when she was slapped with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from a man she accused of groping her. (She countersued for $1 -- and won.) "I was so angry," she recalled in her 2020 Netflix documentary "Miss Americana." "I really couldn't stop thinking about it. And I just thought to myself, 'Next time there is any opportunity to change anything, you had better know what you stand for and what you want to say.'"