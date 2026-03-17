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The deepfake dilemma: Speed or safety?

The deepfake dilemma: Speed or safety?

India and the UK are quick on content takedowns, but regulating algorithms that shape people’s lives requires more.
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Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:39 IST
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:39 IST
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