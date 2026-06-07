The delights of Gulistan

<p>Sentenced to death, the desperate captive cursed and abused the king. Not understanding his language, the king wondered what he had said. A high-ranking official, who was a kind man, explained that the captive had said that God loved those who restrained their anger and showed mercy towards others. The king pardoned the captive. Insisting that only the truth must be said in front of rulers, another official, who was differently natured, told the king that the captive had actually abused him. But the king stood by his earlier resolve. A good-intentioned falsehood, he remarked, was better than a truth aimed at causing strife.</p>.<p>Found in the first chapter titled The Conduct of Kings, this is the extraordinary opening story of Gulistan (Rose Garden), a book of moral stories written by Saadi Shirazi, the great Sufi and Persian poet, in 1258. In story after story, this chapter asks rulers to be kind towards their subjects. My favourite among these is when a cruel king asks a hermit which act of devotion would be most meritorious for him to perform, the hermit advises him to sleep at noon, as his subjects would then get a respite from tyranny during that time. Other concerns surface in these stories, too. A story asks rulers not to rejoice at the death of the enemy, for no life is everlasting. Another teaches that greater dignity lies in earning one’s bread through one’s own labour than in serving the king for a livelihood.</p>.<p>Late one night, Saadi was overwhelmed to think that he had misspent most of his life. Fifty years had gone by, and he had done so little: should he not make something of the few days left of his life? Each person who comes into this world builds a house that, after his departure, passes into other hands and is altered according to another’s desires. The house remains perpetually unfinished. Another thought crossed his mind: since both the good and the wicked ultimately go to the grave, happy is the one who walks off with the prize of virtue. Overcome by such thoughts, Saadi cleansed his mind of vain words, renounced idle speech, and withdrew into silence. A friend of his discouraged him: If the tongue is tied, how can one know whether its owner sold jewels or petty goods. He continued: remaining silent when one ought to speak, and speaking when one ought to remain silent, both show a lack of judgment. Saadi yielded.</p>.<p>After a long walk, Saadi and his friend spent the night in a beautiful fruit orchard. In the morning, Saadi saw that his friend had gathered roses, basil, fragrant herbs and hyacinth in his arms to carry back. “The flowers won’t last,” he told him. “The wise have advised us to not get attached to anything transient.” When the friend asked what had to be done now, Saadi offered to write a book called Rose Garden, whose freshness would never fade. Dropping his roses, the friend demanded that he keep his promise. This, Saadi’s Preface explains, is how Gulistan came about.</p>.<p>Besides advice to rulers, Gulistan offers moral reflections on the character of dervishes, the significance of silence, contentment, love and youth, old age, education, and the art of conversation. All of these focus on shaping the conduct of humans towards each other.</p>.<p>As Prashant Keshavmurthy, a scholar of Persian literature and dear friend, pointed out to me, God appears in Gulistan’s Preface as a bountiful provider, only to disappear as an actor from the text thereafter. “This,” he noted, “fundamentally distinguishes Gulistan from premodern Islamic understandings of history as the site of a moral drama overseen by God. Saadi’s world in the main text is an exclusively human universe abandoned by God and His prophets.”</p>.<p>Gulistan’s composition in the form of non-sequential anecdotes is consistent with the absence in Saadi of any end vision to human life: “Neither the Muslim paradise of theologians awaits Saadi’s humans nor the happiness that preoccupied Islamic (Aristotelian) philosophers.”</p>.<p>Gulistan has been read across the Middle East, East Africa, Central Asia and South Asia for centuries. It was used in madrasas and maktabs to teach Persian and impart moral lessons. Becoming available in European languages in the early 17th century and in several Indian languages in later times, Gulistan has delighted millions. It’s unputdownable, as they say.</p>.<p>The writer is a Vidyashilp Professor who looks for new ways of looking.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>