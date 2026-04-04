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The democratic costs of farm price suppression

The democratic costs of farm price suppression

MSP must function as a legally enforceable price floor, grounded in the constitutional obligation to secure the livelihoods of those who feed the nation.
T N Prakash Kammardi
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 22:06 IST
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 22:06 IST
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