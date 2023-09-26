The desecration of parliament

Some of these ideas will come up during the election campaign to challenge the BJP. “Love” is a language the Congress has spoken of often in recent times. There is no doubt that the BJP campaign this time will be even more slick, well-oiled, properly timed, and luxuriously funded. Samples of the campaign have been emerging on social media over the last month or so. Expect a kind of carpet bombing of the nation with BJP messages. Much of the media will be in its pocket. The Opposition will be no match in money power. Yet, there are no guarantees. As the savvy former PM V P Singh once said: “In India, you can lose an election for want of money, but you can never win an election just because you have money!” That’s not to dismiss, of course, that the Opposition faces a massive disadvantage given the huge mismatch in resources against a BJP loaded with money flows.