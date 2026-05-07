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The Devi I tried to drop

The Devi I tried to drop

I take comfort in the bard’s words, 'What’s in a name? That which we call a rose / By any other name would smell as sweet.'
Sudha Devi Nayak
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 20:08 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 20:08 IST
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