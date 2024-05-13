The dismal state of rights panels  

In 1993, the government enacted the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA), which led to the establishment of the NHRC. The statute also empowers the states to set up NHRIs. In addition to PHRA 1993, the Indian Parliament has enacted several legislations that provide for an institutional framework at the national and state level to protect and promote the human rights of specific groups — women, children, persons with disabilities, minorities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Safai Karmacharis etc. In general, the institutional framework adopted by the 180+ statutory commissions is similar to that of the NHRC and they are empowered by the Constitution or respective legislations to investigate human rights violations, inspect state institutions to ensure compliance with prescribed standards, advise the legislature on law-making, participate in the policy-making process and conduct research.