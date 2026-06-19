Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The domestic drift behind Trump’s Iran deal

The domestic drift behind Trump’s Iran deal

Economic and political imperatives are reordering the Republican Party’s foreign policy positions from within
Brigadier Anil Raman (retd)
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 19:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IranDonald TrumpOpinionCommentpeace deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us