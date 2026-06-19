The domestic drift behind Trump’s Iran deal

<p>The agreement between the United States and Iran may be remembered for more than its impact on West Asia. It could mark one of the most significant shifts in American domestic politics in decades. For the first time in modern Republican history, a Republican president appears to have accepted a major diplomatic outcome over the objections of Israel and much of the organised pro-Israel establishment in Washington.</p>.<p>This agreement is about much more than Iran. It reveals how political power inside the Republican Party has changed.</p>.<p>For nearly half a century, support for Israel has been one of the defining pillars of Republican foreign policy. Republican presidents occasionally disagreed with Israeli governments over tactics, settlements or arms sales, but those differences rarely altered the strategic direction of the relationship.</p>.<p>President Ronald Reagan suspended cluster bomb deliveries to Israel during the Lebanon War and approved the sale of AWACS aircraft to Saudi Arabia despite fierce opposition. President George H W Bush delayed $10 billion in loan guarantees to pressure Israel over settlement expansion. Yet both remained firmly within a strategic framework that treated Israeli preferences as central to American policy in West Asia.</p>.<p>President George W. Bush moved even closer to Israel after 9/11, viewing the War on Terror and Israeli security as closely intertwined.</p>.<p>Donald Trump himself appeared to reinforce this trajectory during his first term. He recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement and brokered the Abraham Accords. Many regarded him as the most pro-Israel president in modern American history.</p>.<p>That history makes the Iran agreement remarkable. The significance lies in the political choice that accompanied the agreement. Trump demonstrated that he was prepared to conclude a settlement with Iran despite visible discomfort within sections of the Israeli leadership and among influential pro-Israel voices in Washington.</p>.<p>The immediate explanation lies in the military campaign itself. The US entered the conflict seeking to impose decisive costs on Iran. It achieved air superiority, struck military and nuclear infrastructure, and demonstrated overwhelming conventional superiority. Yet Iran retained enough missile capability, enough resilience and enough capacity to threaten shipping and regional stability to deny Washington a decisive political victory.</p>.<p>The conflict evolved into a contest between a strategy of destruction and a strategy of denial. The US could destroy targets across Iran. Iran could not defeat American forces, but it retained sufficient capability to prevent the US from securing a clean and inexpensive victory.</p>.<p>Once that reality became clear, negotiation became the logical course. Continuing the war promised diminishing strategic returns while increasing economic and political costs.</p>.Donald Trump's Iran deal runs into Republican storm; JD Vance comes to defend.<p>The domestic political context explains why Trump chose that course. For decades, Republican foreign policy rested on three mutually reinforcing constituencies: the organised pro-Israel lobby, evangelical Christians, and conservative national security hawks. Their interests largely converged around maintaining an assertive American role in West Asia. Trump has altered that equation by elevating a fourth constituency above the others: the America First movement.</p>.<p>Unlike earlier Republican coalitions, America First voters are far less interested in ideological commitments abroad. They judge foreign policy primarily through its domestic consequences. They ask whether wars raise inflation, increase deficits, consume military resources or distract from priorities at home. For this constituency, another prolonged conflict in West Asia carries political liabilities rather than strategic prestige.</p>.<p><strong>A shift in priorities</strong></p>.<p>Trump has consistently shown that his political instincts are shaped less by traditional foreign policy doctrine than by the preferences of his electoral coalition. He is willing to use force, often dramatically, but is equally willing to negotiate once he believes American leverage has been established. His objective is a political outcome that can be presented as an American success.</p>.<p>This represents an important departure from previous Republican administrations. The hierarchy of decision-making appears to have changed. First comes domestic political survival. Second comes the American economy. Third comes limiting military costs. Only then come alliance management and partner preferences.</p>.<p>This represents a shift in priorities rather than a weakening of support for Israel. It suggests that every foreign policy constituency must compete with the priorities of Trump’s domestic political coalition. The implications extend well beyond West Asia.</p>.<p>For decades, analysts viewed America’s alliance commitments as a powerful influence on presidential decision-making. The Iran agreement highlights a different reality. Alliances remain important, but are increasingly filtered through domestic politics rather than strategic orthodoxy.</p>.<p>For countries such as India, this is an important lesson. Indian strategic thinking has often treated American foreign policy as relatively stable across administrations. The Trump presidency has repeatedly demonstrated that domestic political coalitions now play a much larger role in shaping American external behaviour than institutional tradition or alliance expectations. Understanding America, therefore, requires understanding American politics.</p>.<p>The central question is whether supporting a partner advances the domestic political interests of the president.</p>.<p>That represents a profound change in the way American foreign policy is made.</p>.<p>If this pattern continues beyond the Iran agreement, historians may conclude that the defining legacy of Trump’s second presidency was a reordering of political influence within the Republican Party. The party has long been regarded as the political home of the strongest supporters of Israel in American politics. A Republican president negotiating a settlement with Iran despite resistance from that constituency signals that the centre of gravity has shifted.</p>.<p>Trump has therefore done more than reshape American policy towards Iran. He has redefined the hierarchy of political influence inside the Republican Party. The decisive force in Republican foreign policy increasingly appears to be the domestic political imperatives of the America First movement.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a research fellow at the Takshashila Institution)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>