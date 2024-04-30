The dreaded dental chair  

Every time I sat in a dentist’s chair, the first thing I noticed was an array of sharp, stainless steel instruments neatly arranged in a tray. It was a terrifying sight that sent shock waves through me. I wondered, ‘Oh my God, which one will he use on me? ’ As I sat there, fearing what would come next, my dentist pressed a lever with his legs, lowering the chair. He commanded me to open my mouth. When I did, he was not happy. He commanded, “Open wider, still more, and more.” It felt like my cheeks might burst open! Merciless, he jabbed, poked, and prodded, searching for the “root cause” of my teeth sensitivity. He used various instruments to explore between my teeth and along my gums. Occasionally, he would use what can only be described as a mini water cannon to splash water, leaving me gasping for breath as a chilling sensation radiated through my body. I felt as though I was sitting on an electric chair, yet the dentist seemed unfazed by the electrical instruments in his hand. I was relieved when he attributed my discomfort to decayed teeth rather than electric shocks, although I remained unconvinced.