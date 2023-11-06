The duplicity of developed nations

2. The more common and extremely hazardous one, which occurs in the atmosphere due to emissions of industrial gases, such as CO2, and those from agricultural practices, like the excessive and unbridled use of nitrogen fertilisers, such as urea. This leads to a significant accumulation of nitrous oxide (N2O) in the troposphere, which is detrimental to both human habitation and plant life. Automobile emissions are an important contributor to the increased CO2 concentration in the atmosphere, which has risen from the pre-industrial level of 20 ppm (parts per million) to 40 ppm, a phenomenal 2,000% increase. However, what is even more concerning is the production of N2O, commonly known as laughing gas (dinitrogen monoxide), a major contributor to the depletion of stratospheric ozone and global warming. Nitrous oxide ranks third behind carbon dioxide and methane in its potency regarding global warming. It is 310 times more effective at trapping heat compared to CO2, with an average life span of 120 years. Approximately 30% of N2O in the atmosphere is attributed to agricultural practices, primarily the excessive use of nitrogenous fertilisers like urea.