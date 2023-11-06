The ecstasy and the agony

Recently, while reading the newspaper, I spotted two Bulbuls, one perched on the balcony railing and the other on a branch of the curry leaf plant. They looked sweet and innocent: a short neck and crest, a long tail, and red and white cheeks.
They didn’t seem to be peckish; they made funny sounds. Every now and then, they eyed me suspiciously. I carried on reading, ignoring them.
In the course of time, their visits became more frequent. I noticed that during every visit they were surveying our balcony, which had, of late, turned into a mini-jungle of sorts.
Apparently, they were visiting our green patch often, even in our absence. A couple of times, when we returned from our outings, we caught them ensconced comfortably on the branches of the Monstera plant in the corner of the balcony. The Lady of the House (LOH) wondered whether they were up to some tricks.
Rightly so. In the next few days, they had built a neat little nest amid the broad leaves and branches of the plant, hidden from the outside world but visible to us from indoors. Surprised at the speed at which the nest came up, we were ecstatic that the Bulbuls were starting a family on our balcony.
We kept a close eye on their movements. One morning, the LOH saw the female Bulbul sitting in the nest, sheltered from wind, sun, rain, and also from hungry predators. Often, her partner flew in, spent some moments around her, and flew away.
We kept some chopped fruits, veggies, grains, and water on the balcony for the Bulbuls. Whether they polished off
the food or was it some other bird, we didn’t know.
One afternoon, when Bulbul had left the nest, the LOH peered over to discover three small eggs. In an excited state, she pulled me along to take in the view before the bird returned.
It was a heartwarming sight. There was life inside those eggs; they held a promise. Our little green patch had become a maternity ward. Soon, the bird population of our city will grow by three more. We couldn’t wait for the birth of the new Bulbuls.
However, our excitement was short-lived when one morning our maid screamed “ayyo, amma amma”, and ran towards the balcony. Just before she reached, an eagle, in one fell swoop, took away the eggs and vanished. In a jiffy, the poor Bulbulans emerged from nowhere. Aghast at what happened, they perched themselves on the railing and let out continuous, sharp ‘peep-peep-peep’ sounds. After much agonising, they disappeared.
Equally aghast, we are hoping the Bulbuls will return to the nest they so painstakingly built. If they do, we will ensure a safe and secure maternity ward by keeping predators at bay.