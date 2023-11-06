The ecstasy and the agony

However, our excitement was short-lived when one morning our maid screamed “ayyo, amma amma”, and ran towards the balcony. Just before she reached, an eagle, in one fell swoop, took away the eggs and vanished. In a jiffy, the poor Bulbulans emerged from nowhere. Aghast at what happened, they perched themselves on the railing and let out continuous, sharp ‘peep-peep-peep’ sounds. After much agonising, they disappeared.