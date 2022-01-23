The end of the world

When I set foot on Antarctica for the first time in December, every hair on my body stood on end. It’s impossible to describe the thrill and awe of the moment. I don’t believe in ghosts, but I swear the shades of Amundsen, Scott, even young Apsley Cherry-Garrard were there, handing us off the rafts and onto the storied White Continent.

Disclaimer: A tourist trip to Antarctica today is not an adventure. You aren’t some giant of the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration, hauling survival supplies over crevasses and slaughtering your own food—those men who risked everything and suffered and died to make it possible for 21st-century Mindy from Des Moines or Rinky from Chandigarh to swing by on holiday. Tourists on Antarctica-bound ships are nannied and coddled to death, kept safe and warm and fed four-course meals. Your most critical survival job for the day will be to decide whether or not to have more dessert.

Having said that—of course it’s a massive adventure! And for exactly the same reason. You’re little old Mindy or Rinky, not Shackleton. And yet here you are, in this alien place that most travellers don’t think of because it’s only a frilly little margin in a part of the map that nobody looks at. When I stood on Portal Point, our first landing, I was about 130 degrees of longitude and 106 degrees of latitude away from Delhi, and more excited than I’ve been in my whole life.

Some people can’t work out what the big whoop is. Snow, ice, ocean are not that extraordinary, are they? I’m here to report that there’s nothing ordinary about Antarctica. It’s a different planet, though importantly on the same planet and critical to its health—magnificently beautiful and magnificently hostile to homo sapiens, yet filled with life adapted to its anti-life conditions of mind-bending cold and saw-toothed wind.

Every day, we struggled into about four thousand layers of warm clothes and waddled off to the gangplank, where we were tenderly ladled into Zodiac rafts. Depending on the geography and the weather, we either cruised the water or crossed from ship to land. We saw crevasse-wracked glaciers flowing towards the Southern Ocean, huge craggy mountains that are a continuation of the Andean range (way back when, Antarctica was connected to South America), monumental icebergs compressed by time into almost neon shades of blue; watched whales breach and blow, saw seals basking and yawning on ice floes, and penguins doing penguin-y things, adorable and ridiculous—until they hit the water and are transformed into tiny torpedoes of grace and skill.

I hit the water once too. It’s called the Polar Plunge. You put on your bathing suit while telling yourself you’re an idiot, go to the gangplank and wonder which big fat idiot asked you to do this, get tethered while thinking it’s good that you didn’t reproduce because the world’s biggest idiot could only have produced little idiots. Then you stand at the edge of the heaving black water, in which chunks of ice are floating by, and note that you can’t see your idiot reflection because it’s probably already been eaten by an orca. You jump in, but only to save idiot face. Then you climb out, sit at the bar with your skin on fire, and feel like a goddamn hero.

There were snowfalls and bright sunny days. There was water in all its moods, from the sickening, crockery-shattering swells of the famously rough Drake Passage, to the glassy calm of Antarctic bays reflecting seven-storey icebergs like art pieces. There was open sea, and narrow channels thick with pack ice. There was still air, then wind so sudden and fierce that it blotted out the world and knocked us off our feet. You got sweaty hot, then froze.

I began to think of our ship as a tiny spaceship, warm and comfortable and nourishing, in this vast inhuman landscape. Antarctica is lethal and if you’re unprepared, it will squash you like the sad little bug you are. But it is also so vulnerable that you aren’t allowed to leave any of your sad little bug scat on it, and scientists around the world are screaming about the rate of melt caused by climate change. If Antarctica feels poorly, the world will too.

I couldn’t decide, as we re-crossed the Drake, escorted by albatrosses (said to be the souls of dead captains, ushering ships to safety), whether I was right or wrong to take my grotty carbon footprints to this last, grand wilderness. But I can’t help feeling blessed to have experienced it.

(Mitali Saran thinks a good asteroid could solve all our problems.)