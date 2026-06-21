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The enduring quest for small change

The enduring quest for small change

There has always been a coin shortage, giving rise to vexatious situations which almost every one of us faced at some time or other.
N Rama Rao
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 19:52 IST
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