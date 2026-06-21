The enduring quest for small change

<p>Even as India transforms into a cashless society, traditional cash-based transactions continue in our day-to-day lives. In fact, they are inevitable in certain situations where digital payments are not possible. Coins are, therefore, in great demand in retail dealings. I recall some interesting experiences over the decades regarding small change.</p>.<p>In the late 1950s, when I was a college student, decimal coins and non-decimal coins of the old rupee-anna system were in simultaneous circulation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a>, as the country transitioned to the metric system. The decimal coin was christened naya paisa, meaning new paisa. </p><p>The value of the rupee remained unchanged, with 16 annas equalling 100 naya paise. Customers haggling with vegetable vendors and shopkeepers over the exact value of an anna in terms of naya paisa, however, was a familiar scene in those days. Since 1964, only decimal coins have remained in circulation, with the word naya no longer inscribed on them.</p>.Cash is still king. Why India's digital payments are losing steam.<p>There has always been a coin shortage, giving rise to vexatious situations which almost every one of us faced at some time or other. </p><p>Extend a Rs 50 note to a vegetable vendor to pay a bill of Rs 48, and the reply comes promptly: ‘No Change’. Bus commuters are familiar with conductors demanding the exact fare because they do not have change. Sometimes, passengers had to alight without collecting the small change due to them. Even though you have waited patiently in a long queue at a cinema hall or a railway station ticket counter, you must be prepared for disappointment if you do not ‘tender the exact fare’. </p>.<p>Having purchased provisions for Rs 1,528, I once handed over Rs 1,550. I received a Rs 20 note and a chocolate in return. When I told the shopkeeper I had no use for the chocolate and returned it, he said I could adjust the remaining Rs 2 in my next purchase. </p><p>Likewise, when I pay Rs 22 for half a litre of milk or Rs 365 for half a kilo of ghee, I invariably lose Rs 2 or Rs 5 respectively, making me wonder why such items are not priced to the nearest 10 rupees and consumers spared the hassle.</p>.<p>I have encountered such incidents on many occasions. The problem is not the unwillingness of shopkeepers to return the balance due nor the relatively insignificant value of lower-denomination coins, but the ubiquitous shortage of coins.</p>.<p>Of late, on principle, I do not want to lose money in cash transactions, however trivial the amount may be. I, therefore, make it a point to carry coins of one, two, five, and 10 rupees. </p><p>Even banks do not seem to have enough of a coin reserve. I obtain mine, courtesy of a neighbouring milk booth that I frequent.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>