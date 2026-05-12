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The engine maker: Story of my 'superhero' father

The engine maker: Story of my 'superhero' father

Some legacies chug along gently from one generation to the next.
Geeta Dhanankar
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:19 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:19 IST
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