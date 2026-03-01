Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The Epstein effect: Why smart people protect dangerous men

The Epstein effect: Why smart people protect dangerous men

For years, powerful guests moved through Epstein’s world openly. The more unsettling question is not who knew, but how intelligent people stopped recognising harm in plain sight.
Shaifali Sandhya
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 01:35 IST
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 01:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrismJeffery Epstein

Follow us on :

Follow Us