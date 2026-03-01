<p>The release of millions of Epstein documents revives a familiar question: Who protected Jeffrey Epstein?</p>.<p>Private jets waited on runways. Chandeliers large enough for train stations illuminated mansions where introductions altered careers overnight. For years, powerful guests moved through Epstein’s world openly. The more unsettling question is not who knew, but how intelligent people stopped recognising harm in plain sight.</p>.<p>Court records leave little doubt that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell aided in the trafficking and horrific abuse of women and children. Epstein’s story isn’t just about hidden monsters. It is about naked power operating in plain view – and about how elite environments retrain moral judgment until the unacceptable becomes ordinary.</p>.Epstein exposes democracy’s fault lines.<p>From a clinical psychology perspective, systems like Epstein’s do not rely mainly on secrecy. Legal failures and institutional incentives enabled Epstein; psychological adaptation – the tendency to normalise belonging, access, and status – made him acceptable. Eppy, as he was known to his friends, cultivated complicity through obligation. He advised on lifestyle, coached business exits, facilitated introductions, and dispensed extraordinary gifts such as rare Swiss watches and Hermes bags. Even after Epstein was charged with soliciting prostitution, his friends helped him return to society, strategised on how to reverse negative publicity, and threw him gala parties. What appeared as friendship functioned as infrastructure – networks of obligation where loyalty blurred into complicity. This illustrates how influence disguises itself as intimacy.</p>.<p>Elite environments recalibrate perception – reshaping what feels risky, acceptable, or wrong. This bubble of rarified power, journalist Evan Osnos argues, is like a billionaire’s superyacht, a floating fortress of extreme wealth that permits withdrawal. Proximity to power becomes mistaken for proof of character.</p>.<p>Dynamics within insulated groups are significant. Collapse starts with small rationalisations repeated until discomfort fades: “It’s complicated,” “Why would she go into a room with him if she didn’t want it?” “They’re adults.” Insulating from corrective feedback and diffusing responsibility stretches tolerance (“if everyone is doing it, it’s not so wrong”). Many of Epstein’s friends claim, “I had no idea” – but awareness is seldom binary. We don’t need full proof to sense something is wrong – yet uncertainty makes silence feel safer than speaking up. When dissent is socially costly, who wants to be the squeaky wheel?</p>.<p>Elite bubbles can self-select like-minded individuals who believe the rules don’t apply to them. As their deviance becomes known but goes unpunished, and a group’s tolerance of morality thins, it will attract others with suppressed similar impulses. This can shift an entire network’s moral baseline over time.</p>.<p>Societies have long warned of the distortions caused by wealth. Herodotus recounts the story of Croesus, the wealthy king who asked the philosopher Solon to identify the happiest man, expecting affirmation of his own fortune. Solon, instead, warned that success can remove real feedback and isolate rulers from honest counsel. Croesus ignored the warning until a defeat opened his eyes, a phenomenon known as hubris or a gradual disconnection from reality.</p>.<p>Outside the golden bubble, court records document that the cost of the moral blindness was borne by children and women. One survivor recalls feeling suicidal: “subjected to sexual predation multiple times a day... the sexual demands, degradation, and humiliation became so horrific that I attempted to escape by jumping off a cliff into shark-infested waters.” Virginia Giuffre remembers her fright at being “passed around like a platter of fruit”. A third is unnerved even today, recalling: “When Jeffrey would see me, he would physically shake because he wanted to get at me.” The survivors report feeling “we were disposable” and corroborate the research of Dacher Keltner and others: high status decreases empathy; when people belong to a lower status, their suffering becomes abstract.</p>.<p>Maxwell helped recruit and groom underage girls. History offers a troubling continuity for this moral aberration. Across cultures, systems of sexual or gendered patronage relied on female intermediaries – from the maîtresse de maison who managed licensed brothels in 19th-century France, to the okasan overseeing geisha houses in Japan, to translate exploitation into familiarity.</p>.<p>The Epstein world was extreme, but the psychology sustaining it is ordinary. In privileged closed networks marked by steep hierarchies, opaque advancement, powerful gatekeepers, and weak protections, a few predatory individuals do not merely exploit a system – they reset its moral vision.</p>.<p>We rarely recognise these systems while we are inside them. Under the right conditions, people learn not to see what threatens their status. At high success, psychological clarity becomes a strategic advantage for leaders to understand the blind spots success can create.</p>.<p>The question is no longer who protected Epstein but whether we will recognise the same dynamics when they are closer to us – and whether we will recognise the next Epstein while he is still being protected.</p>.<p><em>The writer is an international psychologist, former professor, and writer on culture, cosmopolitanism, and global affairs.</em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>