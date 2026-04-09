<p>In a world that appears to be going through a leadership crisis, the age-old question of whether leaders are born or made still hangs fire. There are those who are born with capabilities and an instinct for leadership, but these inherent qualities need to be honed to emerge as leaders. There are others who become leaders through learning, experience, wisdom and practice of discipline, empathy and a passion to work for the betterment of fellow beings.</p>.<p>Leadership is about empowerment not only of oneself but also of all those who surround you, to inspire in them a sense of loyalty so that they identify themselves wholly with the vision of the leader. A powerful vision is like a magnet, and visionaries are agents of change.</p>.<p>According to the Dalai Lama, the chief traits of a leader are selflessness and a deep concern that makes him responsible for the well-being of others. His chief motivation is compassion, the ability to understand people’s difficulties and take steps to tackle violence, corruption, inequality, and sins that plague society.</p>.<p>There are three styles of compassionate leadership: the trailblazer who leads from the front, takes risks and sets an example; the ferryman who accompanies those in his care and navigates the ups and downs of crossing; and the shepherd who sees everyone of his flock to safety before himself. Three approaches, three styles, but they have in common an all-encompassing concern for the welfare of those they lead.</p>.Be bold in what you stand for .<p>Leaders have a positive role in influencing behaviour; from the head of a family to the head of a state, leaders have to build and hold the trust of people. The counsel of a Hindu yogi to Alexander the Great, who asks him, “How may a man make himself beloved?” was, ”A man will be beloved if possessed with great powers; still, he does not make himself feared.”</p>.<p>Good leaders discover solutions, confront problems, usher in change, and have an air of simplicity that makes them eminently approachable. Crucial decisions are taken when challenges arise in the absence of precedent and a leader needs to think on his feet without losing focus or compassion and without compromising justice and fairness.</p>.<p>Above all, he must carry people with him, and in this context we are reminded of the story of Spartacus, the rebel slave leader. Each one of his captured fellow slaves in a show of solidarity with their leader says, “I am Spartacus” to protect him from crucifixion. That is the crux of leadership.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>