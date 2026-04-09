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The essence of leadership

The essence of leadership

Leadership is about empowerment not only of oneself but also of all those who surround you, to inspire in them a sense of loyalty so that they identify themselves wholly with the vision of the leader.
Sudha Devi Nayak
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:09 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:09 IST
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