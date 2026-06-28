The evolution of the studio: From study to creative home

<p>For those like me, who grew up in places where we were conditioned to presume that a ‘studio’ meant wearing one’s best clothes and standing with open eyes before a camera, it’s a mild surprise to discover that the word ‘studio’ derives from ‘study’. Study, both noun and verb, from the Latin studium, eagerness, and studere, to study. </p><p>Since I’ve been trying to delineate the concept of the outside in this column, I wanted to understand how something that was related to the nerves of the inside, both zeal and studying, had gradually been pushed outwards and then brought back in, a bit like a coin in a piggy bank, banished, then summoned for worldly duty. Before it moved to the English language, the Italian understanding of ‘studio’ was a place of intellectual labour; it was also used, almost interchangeably, with a university. The English language – the first record of its use is around 1800 – adopted the word and gave it air and light, and, uncharacteristic of the English, some playfulness.</p><p>It’s a journey that’s as interesting as the art that begins to come out it. The artist begins to liberate the studio from the dank burden of the scholastic; its amoebic form indulges the experimental. The studio acquires the nature of a canvas itself. Picasso, whose photographs of working in his studio are almost as well-circulated as his paintings, would say, ‘When I enter the studio, I leave my body at the door... and I only allow my spirit to go in there and paint’.</p> <p>This model of the studio, as a near-transcendental space, where the body is almost unnecessary, has its opposite in the kind of studio that Paul Klee – Picasso’s contemporary – created. It was an unexpected thing, even more unexpected than Monet’s flower and water gardens in Giverny, which were both muse and studio for the French artist. Klee’s studio was an extension of his art itself – quiet, half-laboratory, half-greenhouse, where fresh and dried plants, bones and minerals, stones and seashells lived together, unseparated by the boundaries of life and death. They seemed related, even though they were not ordered by any visible logic. The only sign of orderliness was the demarcation between the ‘black wall’, where he painted, and the ‘white wall’, where his work was exhibited.</p>.<p>I like this blur between outside and inside, and am prone to thinking of every house as a possible studio. The distinction between the studio as workshop and the home as studio does not exist for many, particularly for women. I know, from my life, that I might have never been able to write had I needed to go to a café or an office space. The outside sneaks and slides and swims into my writing, but it doesn’t happen during visiting hours – writing doesn’t come to many of us from booking an appointment. The truth is that I will not be able to write if I could not access the interiority of the domestic space as my studio.</p>.<p>I remember Sandeep Dutta, the founder of the Bangla Little Magazine Library, sitting in a tiny room in his house in 18/M Tamer Lane, off Kolkata’s College Street. Surrounded by little magazines that he had collected and salvaged since 1978, when he saw them being discarded by Calcutta’s National Library, he sat behind a table on which were arranged the most interesting artefacts. Tiny pieces of clay sculpture, essentially formless but purporting to have form, they might as well have been born as ruins. Pens and pencils, most of which looked like they had not been used since the time of Bankim Chandra; ashtrays, a couple, the ash collected in them like a miniature Stonehenge; receipts, of donation and subscription; grocery bill, a miniature clay LPG cylinder that has been temporarily assigned the role of a paperweight... And the most eccentric of them all – peanut shells, cracked open, collected into a tiny pile, a mound of beautiful corpses, if such a thing was possible.</p>.<p>This was his library, his writing room, his editorial desk; the tea for me came from a room behind him, and behind me was the largesse of College Street. In this little room, which John Donne might have called an ‘everywhere’, the world had assembled, and the world had been kept away. There, in the afternoon darkness of closed wooden windows and a somnambulist fan, history, always tropical, gathered like a vapour, melding outside and inside.</p>.<p><em>The writer is an author and poet. Her books include How I Became a Tree and Provincials.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>