The fallacy of indispensability

Infallibility and indispensability have long been central to India’s public discourse, especially during election seasons. Leaders, often perceived as irreplaceable, primarily due to their charisma rather than their actual skills and knowledge, frequently spark debates.

Supporters of these leaders vehemently assert their indispensability, portraying them as infallible and invincible figures. This perception is amplified when the leaders themselves contribute to this narrative, sometimes claiming divine powers. Such assertions intensify the fervour among their followers, creating a deep resonance and leading to spontaneous comparisons with deities.

This phenomenon underscores the potent mix of personality cults and the mythologizing of political figures, reflecting broader cultural tendencies to elevate individuals to almost sacred status. In this context, the political landscape becomes a stage where charisma can overshadow competence and the constructed image of a leader wields more influence than their tangible achievements or abilities.