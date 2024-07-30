The falling female gaze in the Assembly 

The Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Amendment Bill, 2024, which proposes a 14-hour working day, faced severe backlash from several industry stakeholders.

The proposed Bill was presented in a meeting convened by the labour department with various industry stakeholders. In a significant departure from the pro-worker welfare narrative, the Bill seeks to amend Section 7 of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act 1961, which stipulates the maximum daily and weekly hours for employees.

Currently, this section mandates that no employee in an establishment will be required to work for more than nine hours a day and up to 48 hours a week. It also mandates that the total number of work hours, including overtime, should not exceed 10 hours a day.