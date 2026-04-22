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The farmer India refuses to see

The farmer India refuses to see

Invisible farmers mean suppressed rural demand and an urban jobs emergency.
Anish Kumar
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:30 IST
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:30 IST
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