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The fatal fallout of unpaid traffic fines

The fatal fallout of unpaid traffic fines

As weak enforcement negates strong data and improved infrastructure, road fatalities rise in India.
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Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 20:09 IST
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 20:09 IST
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Road accidentsOpinionCommentRoad safetytraffic rulestraffic violations

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