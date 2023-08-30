The fatal flaws of a coaching factory

The growing number of student suicides in Kota compels us to ask whether the tragedy is merely personal or reflective of the failure of the national educational imagination. It seems that a significant population of young people is being pushed to the margins of depression and suicide and being made to feel worthless due to their lack of aptitude for rote-mechanical learning by a proliferating examination business and the lack of public action. Private investment and the involvement of large-scale multinational corporations make the coaching centre-competitive examination business lucrative and highly rewarding, but at the cost of the lives of lakhs of young people who face the threat of burnout, lost confidence, depression, and even suicide. As billboards in towns and cities boast of the achievements of the minuscule number of ‘successful’ candidates, it is at the cost of lakhs of ‘failures, who were shunned to the dark chambers of anonymity, depression, and social stigma. The entire examination-coaching machinery represents a deeply problematic and bloody tale. If, as guardians, educators, policymakers, and concerned citizens, we do not realise the magnanimity and scale of this crisis, we shall not be able to forgive ourselves.