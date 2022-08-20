The federalism 'checkmate'

The ‘freebies’ debate took a new turn last week. The Prime Minister, speaking in UP last month, bemoaned the culture of political parties promising freebies to the electorate and following that up with “wasteful” expenditure. The Supreme Court joined the discourse, with a bench including the Chief Justice calling give-aways a “serious matter”. A BJP leader sought the intervention of the Election Commission, urging it to vet promises by parties during poll campaigns.

But what is a freebie, and what is not? Opposition governments, in Delhi first and now in Tamil Nadu, defended public expenditure on welfare as necessary and justified for the development of the country. Politically, that should be the end of the matter. It’s unlikely that any party would want to go too far in declaring that some benefits to the public are undeserved.

Last week, Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan went further, perhaps to press the advantage. He questioned the Centre’s knowledge of money matters and declared that his government is a better steward of public funds and a better manager of the economy. On both counts, he expressed confidence that his state’s record is better than that of the Centre.

And then came his howitzer argument. PTR, banker-turned-politician, pointed out that “We (Tamil Nadu) are huge net contributors to the Union exchequer”. That’s the bigger gauntlet, slipping seamlessly from economics to politics.

The country is going through a phase in which the Union government is aggressively pushing a one-size-fits-all governance model anchored in the BJP’s version of nationalism, labelling all its opponents as not patriotic enough. In public finance, policy, representation in national bodies, and in many other spheres, we now hear of ‘One India’ and only one way to be Indian, that way being decided entirely by the leadership of the BJP.

Whatever one may think of this, it has had some purchase with the voters, and the opposition parties know that quite well. They’ve cried foul at such characterisation of policy debates, but to no avail. Several of them are not really public servants, they’re merely overlords of a different stripe. Their opposition to the Centre’s stance cannot be principled. For that, they’d need to grow a lot more principles firsts.

Over time, however, they’ve figured out a more effective pushback. Rather than get caught up in defining patriotism differently, they find they’re better off upping the ante with the hand they’ve been dealt. Not only are they as invested in India as the PM and his party, they’re also deeply fond of their own states. Bengali. Tamil. Telugu. Many of them have the luxury of this stance too, since they contest elections only in one state, or at best a few.

And just as the Centre has couched its rhetoric in the language of patriotism, the Opposition too has begun to flavour its rebuttal with the language of an emotive idea -- federalism. The Centre, they remind anyone who’s listening, is supposed to be in a cooperative relationship with the states and is not superior to them. But increasingly, New Delhi has been gobbling up space that the Constitution affords entirely to the states, and ignoring them on matters of shared jurisdiction.

But stating it like that won’t score any points politically. Also, they don’t want to respect nuances if the Centre won’t. So, they’ve restated federalism in more politically useful terms. We are local, you’re not. And if that sounds a lot like “we are Indian, and you are not”, that’s the goal. Only a small part of it is payback. Mostly, it’s just their new game. Federal, restated as ‘local’, is simply better suited to winning votes.

It may be politically compelling, but it’s surely not genuine. Opposition parties are not champions of federalism, by any measure, and they’re certainly no friends of decentralisation, which goes hand in hand with federalism and is also written into the Constitution. And they can go only so far in asserting their local credentials. But they know they’re much further down that road than the BJP, and electorally speaking, that’s all they need to be.

Eventually, however, the Opposition will have to make stronger commitments to its proclaimed love of federalism. Especially since it’s nearly impossible to be faithful to federalism without in parallel favouring decentralisation of governance, and protecting the liberties of citizens. So far, we have not heard any champions of federalism speak the language of the other two principles. But that test is coming.