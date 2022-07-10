The festival of fusions

Some semblance of normalcy, finally! Post-pandemic, Eid presented a pleasant milieu. I have celebrated almost 50 Eids so far in 25 years of my marriage. It is always the same. There is comfort in consistency. Sumptuous, somewhat unique, breakfast of soft idlis, chicken curry with green masala and coconut chutney, a dollop of ghee mixed with sugar. The last two, needless to say, in my honour, the lone vegetarian in the family.

The much-awaited mutton biryani, baingan ka saalan, chicken kebab, onion raita and cucumber salad land on the dining table at around 2 pm, leaving just enough space for bisibele bhath to comfortably, and respectfully, fit in.

And right by the side, a dessert spread as eclectic as it can get: Trifle pudding and Tiramisu, often with another random cake casually thrown in, courtesy my half-Persian sister in law; jamuns, mutanjan, kheer, and falooda by our own cordon bleu, my mother in law and Mysore Pak with rave unde (semolina laddu), and kuchida kadubu (steamed dumplings stuffed with coconut and jaggery), my failed attempts at Mal Pua or Labong Latika complete the dessert spread.

A lot of south Indian Muslim cuisine, a measurable spread of Persian delicacies and a touch of authentic Mysuru – that is the Eid spread in my household. Every year. And my world seems content in its place. The sight of biryani and bisibele bhath jostling for space on the same spread is a reassurance of sorts. It gives me hope.

The little nephews and nieces running around in their new sherwanis, jumping off the sofa onto the glass centre table to our shrieks, a spilt glass of coke and a forgotten cup of tea. In laws of all shades: brother-, sister-, mother- and father, friends and their kids milling around the table.

A medley of all ages, cultures, languages and a laugh riot. That in essence is Eid, and India, for me.

After all, isn’t that what families are all about? Spaces to just sit, talk and soak in the moment. Watching the youngest of the family, the 3-year-old nephew’s unbridled chatter; and marvelling at his ability to sing Johnny Johnny in 4 different tunes; the older teens bonding with their younger cousins over zombie stories from Tomorrow’s World. What a treat! No no, not the zombie stories -- oh, they were unpalatable by all standards; but seeing them engrossed, the gap in their ages, and cultures, notwithstanding. Now that was a treat!

So thankful we could do this after a gap of almost three years. With little thought for tomorrow and immersed completely in the present, Eid ul Adha was our own carpe diem moment!