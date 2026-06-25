Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The final sprint before sunset

The final sprint before sunset

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, now veterans by footballing standards, are once again producing moments that remind the world why they have defined an era.
Col M V Shashidhar (Retd)
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 22:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
sportsFootballCristiano RonaldoLionel MessiOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us