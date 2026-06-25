The final sprint before sunset

<p>There is something profoundly moving about watching champions grow old. Not because they become weaker or stop winning. But because they remind us that even greatness has a finish line.</p>.<p>As FIFA World Cup 2026 captures global attention, two familiar names continue to dominate conversations. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lionel-messi">Lionel Messi </a>and Cristiano Ronaldo, now veterans by footballing standards, are once again producing moments that remind the world why they have defined an era. The legs may not be as quick as they once were. Recovery may take longer. Yet the hunger remains untouched.</p>.<p>And perhaps that is why millions continue to watch. Every generation has had its debate. Who was greater?</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Record-breaker Ronaldo guides Portugal to 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.<p>The question has echoed across decades and across sports.</p>.<p>In tennis, Bjorn Borg’s ice-cool composure collided with John McEnroe’s fiery brilliance. Their rivalry was less a contest and more a clash of personalities. Around the same period, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert elevated women’s tennis through contrasting styles and extraordinary consistency.</p>.<p>Years later came Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.</p>.<p>Federer moved across the court like poetry in motion. Nadal played every point as though it were his last. One represented elegance. The other embodied relentless determination. Together, they produced some of the greatest matches sport has ever witnessed. The story repeated itself elsewhere.</p>.<p>Cricket fans spent years debating Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. One was admired for technical perfection and consistency. The other for breathtaking flair and audacity.</p>.<p>Basketball gave us Magic Johnson and Larry Bird before Michael Jordan changed the game. Formula One delivered Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, two drivers whose rivalry transcended racing and became part of sporting folklore. Golf found its own compelling narrative in Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.</p>.<p>Athletics perhaps tells the story best.</p>.<p>From Sebastian Coe and Steve Ovett in the 800 metres to Carl Lewis and Ben Johnson in the sprinting arena, rivalry has often been the fuel that powers excellence. Usain Bolt became a global phenomenon not simply because he won, but because the world gathered to see whether anyone could stop him.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi makes history yet again.<p>The lesson is simple. Great champions create records. Great rivals create eras.</p>.<p>Messi and Ronaldo belong firmly in that second category.</p>.<p>For nearly twenty years they have occupied the same stage while constantly raising the standard for each other. One dazzled with natural genius. The other built greatness through relentless discipline. Fans chose sides. Experts debated endlessly. Social media amplified every comparison.</p>.<p>Yet both emerged bigger because of the other. Football became richer. The game acquired a narrative that transcended clubs, countries and competitions.</p>.<p>Children grew up trying to imitate one of them. Some copied Messi’s balance and vision. Others admired Ronaldo’s athleticism and work ethic. Entire generations found their sporting heroes.</p>.<p>That influence may ultimately outlive every trophy they have won. There is another reason why their story resonates so deeply today. Age.</p>.<p>Every athlete eventually confronts the same opponent. It cannot be outplayed, outrun or outworked.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi's 'dubious' record with penalties .<p>Time. Most champions fade quietly. New stars emerge. The spotlight shifts.</p>.<p>Messi and Ronaldo have delayed that process longer than anyone thought possible. Even now, they continue chasing one final dream. There is something inspiring about that pursuit. Not because victory is guaranteed. But because the willingness to compete remains intact.</p>.<p>That spirit defines all great champions. They refuse to surrender ambition simply because the calendar suggests they should. Yet sport also teaches another important lesson: Knowing when to stop.</p>.<p>The greatest farewells are rarely determined by statistics. They are defined by timing.</p>.<p>When Bjorn Borg retired at 26, the sporting world was stunned. When Roger Federer walked away, tributes poured in from every corner of the globe.Their exits felt dignified because their legacies were already secure.</p>.<p>The finest champions depart when the crowd still wants one more performance. Perhaps that moment is approaching for Messi and Ronaldo. Perhaps it is not. Only they know. They have already given sport something priceless. They have reminded us that greatness is rarely a solo journey. Long after FIFA World Cup 2026 is remembered for its results, one image may endure above all else. Two ageing champions. Still running. Still chasing one last horizon before the sun finally sets.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is a defence and strategic affairs expert, certified Independent Director (IICA), ESG advocate and governance thought leader.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>