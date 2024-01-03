The fine art of acceptance

I am slowly treading on the path of acceptance. This is a conscious choice that I have made to keep my life peaceful and happy. Be it with relatives, friends, or colleagues, it often becomes a challenge to accept the quirky behaviour of a few people. While some may remain nonchalant about the choices that you make in life, there are others who assume the role of self-appointed critics. “Why did you take up arts as a subject, how come you don’t like cooking, why aren’t you talkative like your dad.” These constant jibes which may start as innocent observations can take the form of deep criticism distressing your ego and self-esteem. Why can’t we accept people for who they are instead of being judgemental? I often wondered.