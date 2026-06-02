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The fire of stupidity cannot be contained

The fire of stupidity cannot be contained

Few things are demonstrating that what’s old is new again more than the rising tide of antisemitism.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:34 IST
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